Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

AAP traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.39. The company had a trading volume of 765,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,471. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

