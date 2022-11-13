Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 103.8% in October

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Advantest has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Advantest had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantest will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

