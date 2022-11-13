Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
