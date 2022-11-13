Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.7% per year over the last three years.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

