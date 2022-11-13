Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.72.

AFRM stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.08. Affirm has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 18.2% in the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

