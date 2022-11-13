Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
AGGZF opened at $29.92 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.