Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF opened at $29.92 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

