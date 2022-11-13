AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

