Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 3.2% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $310.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day moving average is $246.16.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

