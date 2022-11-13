Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,422. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $310.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.16. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

