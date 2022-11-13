Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.44.

Shares of APD traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.46. 1,107,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,422. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $310.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $246.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

