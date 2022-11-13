Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,861 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.14% of Airbnb worth $78,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

