Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF) PT Lowered to C$21.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

ALARF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Featured Articles

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

