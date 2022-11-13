Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $65.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $1,545,108 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,005,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,964,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 110.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alarm.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 378,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alarm.com by 55.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com



Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

