Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

