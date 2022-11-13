Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance
NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
Further Reading
