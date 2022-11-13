Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 42.1% in October

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 3.5 %

ALFVY stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALFVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.