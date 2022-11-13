Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

NYSE:AQN traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,921. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

