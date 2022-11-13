Algorand Price Reaches $0.26 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $159.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00078668 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061849 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011847 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023972 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005606 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000140 BTC.
Algorand Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,318,246,686 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,020,866 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
