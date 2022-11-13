Algorand Price Reaches $0.26 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 36% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $159.77 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00078668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061849 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023972 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,318,246,686 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,020,866 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

