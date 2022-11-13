Alliance Global Partners Cuts Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target to $3.60

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $3.60 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 295.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of MYO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Myomo has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

