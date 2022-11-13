Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 107.1% in October

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 271,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 29,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,003. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

