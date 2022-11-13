Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the October 15th total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 267,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,732. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.