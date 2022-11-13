Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the October 15th total of 231,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 267,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,732. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
