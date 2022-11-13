Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.71, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

