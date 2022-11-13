Alpha Finance Lab Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $87.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.89 or 0.01687996 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011355 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00047089 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.24 or 0.01768225 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

