Alphasimplex Group LLC Acquires New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Gilead Sciences makes up about 3.3% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $83.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

