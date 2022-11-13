Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.7% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $226.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.50 and a 200 day moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

