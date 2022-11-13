Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.