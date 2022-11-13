Alphasimplex Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.8% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

