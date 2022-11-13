Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

ROP stock opened at $438.36 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

