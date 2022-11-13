Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 972,231 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 53,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

