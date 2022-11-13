Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 56,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,113. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

