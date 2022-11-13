Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $60,464,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Trading Down 0.8 %

About Alteryx

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.