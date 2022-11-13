Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

