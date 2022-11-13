Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.7 %
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.