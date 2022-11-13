Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ARR opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 102.67, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.48. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The company has a market cap of C$259.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

