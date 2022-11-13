Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$13.25

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATRWF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

