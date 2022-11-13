Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.04 million and a PE ratio of -56.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 102.67, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

