American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Up 163.2% in October

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
American Aires Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.02 on Friday. American Aires has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About American Aires
