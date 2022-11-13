American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Trimmed by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,144. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.74.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.