American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,595 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.72% of American Electric Power worth $355,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.98 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

