American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.97-5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Cfra dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 598,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,738,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.