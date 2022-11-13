American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,966,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

