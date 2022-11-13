American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.98. 3,966,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,144. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.