American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 1.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 6,332,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,015. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

