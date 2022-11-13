American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after purchasing an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $223.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

