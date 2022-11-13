Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.16. 1,073,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,611. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

