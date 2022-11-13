AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.30-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.52 billion-$255.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.67.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.01. 2,944,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,213. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.94.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,609,000 after acquiring an additional 163,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

