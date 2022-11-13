Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 63.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ames National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ames National Stock Down 0.7 %

About Ames National

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,296. Ames National has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.