AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

