AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 7,395,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,881. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55.

