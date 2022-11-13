AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

