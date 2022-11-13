AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.90. 28,765,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,198,300. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

