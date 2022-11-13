AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.0 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.05. 7,390,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

