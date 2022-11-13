AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. AmpliTech Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect AmpliTech Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMPG opened at $2.54 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

About AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:AMPG Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of AmpliTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.