AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. AmpliTech Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect AmpliTech Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMPG opened at $2.54 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
